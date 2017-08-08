Dawson named Benton's Teacher of the Year

Cathy Dawson, a fourth-grade teacher at Howard Perrin Elementary School, poses with Dr. Mike Skelton, Benton superintendent, Monday after being named the 2017 Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the annual distrtictwide breakfast convocation held at the Benton Event Center. SARAH PERRY/The Saline Courier
BENTON

Longtime Benton educator Cathy Dawson has been named the district's 2017 Teacher of the Year.

Dawson has taught at Howard Perrin Elementary School for 37-years, first begin hired as a kindergarten teacher. She now teaches fourth grade.

Dawson was announced as this year's top teacher at the annual districtwide breakfast convocation held Tuesday at the Benton Event Center.

