Dawson named Benton's Teacher of the Year

Longtime Benton educator Cathy Dawson has been named the district's 2017 Teacher of the Year.

Dawson has taught at Howard Perrin Elementary School for 37-years, first begin hired as a kindergarten teacher. She now teaches fourth grade.

Dawson was announced as this year's top teacher at the annual districtwide breakfast convocation held Tuesday at the Benton Event Center.

