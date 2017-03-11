Day 2 of Drew Melton tourney postponed to April 15

The second day of the fifth annual Drew Melton: Forever Young Tournament has been postponed to April 15 due to inclement weather.

The opening night of the tournament matched up some of the best teams from around the state, including all four Saline County squads.

Bauxite started the day with a 3-0 shutout of Benton before sending Bailey Buffington back to the circle in game two where she threw a no-hitter to defeat DeQueen 1-0.

Benton would fall in its second tilt as well, losing 5-2 to North Little Rock.

Harmony Grove showed up ready to get after things, finishing 2-0 on day one with a blowout win over Van Buren 18-1 and a close 2-1 victory over county foe Bryant in the late game.

Bryant started the day with a 6-4 win over Vilonia.

Other teams taking part in the annual event were Bentonville, Cabot, Sheridan, Nashville (AR), Sylvan Hills, White Hall, Greenwood and Greenbrier.

See Sunday's issue of The Saline Courier for full stories from Saline County teams.