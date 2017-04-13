Deputies asking for help identifying suspects

Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking residents to help them identify two people who allegedly opened fraudulently accounts using another person's information.

Deputies recently learned that credit accounts for Home Depot and Target were opened after the suspects obtained a victim's identity. Using these fraudulent accounts, the people have purchased more than $2,200 worth of merchandise earlier this month from Home Depot in North Little Rock and Benton; and Target in Bryant and North Little Rock.

Photographs of the suspects were captured at Home Depot in Benton and Target in Bryant.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of these two individuals are urged to contact the Saline County Sheriff's Office via Facebook, the office's crime tip hotline at 501-303-5744 or via the website at www.scsosherifff.org. During working hours, information can also be given to the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5609.