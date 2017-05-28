Deputies find body after responding to shots fired call

Saline County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently on scene in the 18000 block of U.S. 70 where a body was discovered Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesman for SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence near 10 Mile Grocery around 8:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies located a "lifeless body."

Silk said CID is currently treating the scene as a death investigation and has not ruled the situation a homicide at this time.

Silk added that there is no suspect information at this point, but the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.