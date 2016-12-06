Deputies on lookout for robbery suspect

Saline County deputies are currently looking for three people who allegedly robbed Pizza Hut on Arch Street with handguns.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the restaurant at approximately 8 p.m. for a report of a robbery. When deputies arrived they learned that three black men had reportedly robbed the restaurant of an undetermined amount of money. Two of the men reportedly had handguns. The men fled the scene in a white 2007 to 2009 Chevrolet Impala. Witnesses were not able to obtain the license plate number on the vehicle but witnesses told officers the vehicle had a paper tag, said Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from the Saline County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating the incident which may be linked to recent robberies in Cabot, Benton, Hot Springs and possibly Little Rock.

The first man is approximately 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9, medium build wearing a blue jacket with two white stripes down the back, blue jeans, white shoes, grey work-style gloves and a camo mask. The man was reported armed with a semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine and a forward hand grip taped onto the gun.

The second man is approximately 6 foot tall, medium build wearing a light blue quilted jacket, dark jeans, white shoes and a white and gray camo-colored mask.

The final man is approximately 6 foot tall, slender build wearing a light gray hood sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, black shoes and a blue bandana on his face. The man was reportedly armed with a black revolver.

All three men should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects are encouraged to contact the Saline County Sheriff's Office at 501-303-5744. Silk encourages individuals to contact the department instead of taking action if they encounter the men.