Details released in crash that killed Benton woman

The Benton Police Department has released more information regarding a Christmas Eve wreck that killed a Benton woman.

Brenna Nickleson, 34, was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital following a head-on collision that sent six others to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. According to a report released to The Saline Courier on Thursday, Nickleson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn said Nickleson died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Also, Nickleson’s young son was in the 2003 Buick at the time of the wreck, but was properly buckled into his seat. An unidentified man rushed to Nickleson’s vehicle and removed the child from the car, according to the report.

Jon Vickers, 33, of Benton, was the driver of the second vehicle. During the investigation, officers noticed that the accident had occurred near Dean Kidd Motors and requested video footage from the business in hopes of catching the wreck as it happened.

Luckily, the outside video surveillance captured the entire accident, giving officers an easier look into what actually occurred. Officers found that Nickleson was driving in the wrong lane at the time of the crash, according to the report. “Just prior to impact, (the Buick) begins to turn to the right in an attempt to enter its own lane.

(The second vehicle) was clearly in its lane of traffic until just before impact when the driver brakes and turns to the left to attempt to avoid the crash,” the report states. “Based off the video and evidence gathered at the scene, (officers) determined Ms. Nickleson driving the Buick to be at fault in this incident.”

During an inventory search of Nickleson’s vehicle, officers located a pill bottle that was labeled Carisoprol 350 mg containing 56.5 pills, according to the report. Also, a search of Nickleson’s wallet found eight more pills matching the description of the ones located in the bottle, along with $89 cash and other miscellaneous paperwork.