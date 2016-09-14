Details revealed about proposed CTE center

During a lunch meeting of community leaders and business owners Wednesday at the Benton Event Center, details were revealed about a proposed Career and Technology Education center to be build at Exit 114.

In June of 2015, the company Stantec was hired to conduct a feasibility study involving the center.

As part of this study, the company's employees decided where the center should be located and what programs should be offered. They also created a design for the build and made a budget.

Theo Pappas, senior planner for the company, visited Benton Wednesday to present findings from the study.

The proposed center will be a 112,000-square-foot building comprised on four ways housing various pathways.

Students will be able to enroll in classes to prepare them for career in science, technology, engineering and math; welding, manufacturing and metal labs; automotive repair; heating, ventilating, cooling and refrigeration; health science, medical assist and nursing; information technology, computer engineering, networking, programming and gaming and audio video technology, digital communications, graphic design and multi-media communications.

The estimated costs for the center is $38,450,000.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey is serving as the chairperson of the finance committee.

The committee is hoping to partner with local business to cover some of the costs for the project.

"We have gotten good feedback from business," he said.

The actual construction of the building will be funded through a bond issue.

For more information about the center, see Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.