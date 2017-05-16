Detectives investigating Mabelvale homicide

On Saturday, at approximately 9:10 p.m., deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an address in the 7000 block of Myrtle Drive in Mabelvale in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a male was found unresponsive in the driveway of that residence. The victim was pronounced dead a shirt time.

The area was cordoned off as a crime scene by deputies, along with detectives from the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division, responded to the area.

Through the course of this investigation, the victim of this homicide has been identified. Due to the victim’s age, his identity will not be released. Next of kin has been notified, according to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the Little Rock Police Department. There appears to be a connection with the incident that occurred in Saline County on Saturday evening and a double homicide, along with a separate suicide, that is currently being investigated by the Little Rock Police Department, Silk said.

“It is too early in the investigation to draw conclusions or to release any additional information. However, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office wants to quash any fears that citizens may have regarding the person responsible for the homicide which occurred in Mabelvale. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the person responsible for that act is no longer a threat,” Silk said.