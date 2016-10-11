Diamond Hornets receive championship hardware

The Bryant Hornets baseball team won their fourth 7A State Championship since 2010 this past spring.

On Monday, the Hornets picked up their hardware — title rings.

Everett Buick GMC in Benton sponsored the purchase for the team and presented it with the rings at the dealership.

Everett, owned by Dwight and Susie Everett, of Benton, bought the championship rings for the Hornets, another example of Everett’s habit of giving back to Saline County.

“Unbelievable people and unbelievable corporation,” said former Bryant Head Coach Kirk Bock. “They’ve helped us. It just falls in line for what they do for Saline County and the state. They really like to give back to the people who have provided for them.”

Bock retired from his baseball post after his fourth state championship with the Hornets and fifth overall to became Bryant’s assistant athletic director as well as quarterbacks coach for the football team. Bock has been around Bryant long enough to see how much Everett has contributed to the county.

“Without people like that around these kids wouldn’t have near what they have in Saline County,” Bock added.