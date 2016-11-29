DISNEY BOUND: Everett helps make boy’s wish come true

When Camron Fowler, 7, visited the Everett Buick GMC dealership Monday afternoon, it was under the guise that his grandmother was purchasing a new vehicle.

To his surprise, Camron learned that his special wish had been granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Everett Buick GMC employees and customers watched as Susie Everett informed Camron that he was going to Walt Disney World Resort, or “Mickey Mouse’s house,” as he refers to the theme park.

Camron, who is a student at Stagecoach Elementary, underwent a heart transplant when he was only four months old, said his grandmother, Monica Barfield.

“We’re just excited,” she said. “We never thought this would happen.”

The surprise event took place at the Everett dealership since the wish was sponsored by the business.

Since asking for his wish to be granted, every day Camron has been researching Walt Disney World, Barfield said.

When he learned that a fireworks show takes place each night at the theme park, he requested that his grandmother find a video of the show.

