DISNEY BOUND: Everett helps make boy’s wish come true

While posing for a group picture, Camron Fowler, 7, waves to onlookers. With Camron are Susie Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC, center, Christian May, left, dressed as Woody, and Rick Stuckey, dressed at Buzz Lightyear, from the Disney movie “Toy Story.” Camron learned Monday afternoon that his wish to visit Walt Disney World Resort has been granted through a sponsorship from Everett Buick GMC.
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
BENTON

When Camron Fowler, 7, visited the Everett Buick GMC dealership Monday afternoon, it was under the guise that his grandmother was purchasing a new vehicle.

To his surprise, Camron learned that his special wish had been granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Everett Buick GMC employees and customers watched as Susie Everett informed Camron that he was going to Walt Disney World Resort, or “Mickey Mouse’s house,” as he refers to the theme park.

Camron, who is a student at Stagecoach Elementary, underwent a heart transplant when he was only four months old, said his grandmother, Monica Barfield.

“We’re just excited,” she said. “We never thought this would happen.”

The surprise event took place at the Everett dealership since the wish was sponsored by the business.

Since asking for his wish to be granted, every day Camron has been researching Walt Disney World, Barfield said.

When he learned that a fireworks show takes place each night at the theme park, he requested that his grandmother find a video of the show.

