District accepting applications for vacant board seat

The Bryant School Board is currently accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the board.

The open position is for the At-Large Position B.

Interested individuals must live within the Bryant School District. The remaining five-year term will be on the ballot during the Sept. 19, 2017 school board election. The position's full term is scheduled to expire in September of 2021, said Devin Sherrill, communications director for the district.

Individuals who are interested in the position should submit a letter of intent and resume to Heather Tipton, executive assistant to the superintendent, by noon on Jan. 3, 2017. All submissions are subject to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, she said.

The applicants will be interviewed by the board members at the Jan. 9, 2017, special meeting. Following the interviews, the board will consider a final appointment to fill the vacancy until the Sept. 19, 2017, school board election.

Michael Daly, who has served in the position for four years, announced last year that he would be resigning.

"Now is the time for me to step away," he told the board during the December meeting.

Daly attended school in the district, taught within the Bryant High School English department for 10 years and has served on the board since 2012, he noted in a prepared statement.

"I ran for at large Position B to help ensure our teachers and staff had all of the necessary resources and to help give our students the best education possible. No less is true today. I have served in a manner consistent with that promise and done my personal best to make sure that we approach our work as a district with dignity, accountable and professionalism," he said.

He commended the rest of the board for all of their hard work over the years.

"My fellow members, it has been an honor to serve alongside you and to learn from you. Together we have given our best effort at building a great school district and being good stewards of the tax payers dollars entrusted to us and we always, always put the needs of our students ahead of any individual interests and for that I am truly grateful," he said

Daly decided not to seek re-election in the fall. Because no one filed as a candidate for the position, he stayed on the board.

Resumes and letters to apply for the position can be submitted electronically to htipton@bryantschools.org,; delivered to the Administration Office; or mailed to Bryant Public School at 200 NW 4th Street, Bryant, AR 72022.