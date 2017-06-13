Documents show judge owes more than $104k in taxes

According to federal tax liens filed by the IRS in 2011, Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister owes more than $104,000 in unpaid taxes.

According to the documents filed at the Saline County Courthouse, the unpaid taxes are for the years of 2000 through 2003 and 2005 through 2008.

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission said it is investigating McCallister regarding his personal income taxes.

The investigation was reportedly opened in March.

Reports also show that McCallister, who has been serving as a judge in Saline County since 2009, earns an annual salary of $160,000.

Bob McMahan, Arkansas prosecutor coordinator, confirmed to The Saline Courier on Tuesday that he is currently searching for a special prosecutor for McCallister’s case due to a conflict of interest with the office of Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The investigation was opened by the commission’s executive director in March and is currently ongoing. McCallister will have full due process rights during the investigation. He is not facing any charges at this time. The panel is still obtaining all information that may be relevant to violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct.