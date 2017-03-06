Early voting begins Tuesday in millage push

Early voting for a Bryant School District millage special election is set to begin Tuesday through March 13. Election day is March 14.

The Benton Vote Center, located at 221 N. Main St., in Benton, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day from March 7 to March 10. and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 13.

Grace Church, located at 4200 Arkansas 5 North, also will be an early voting site. The church will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7 through March 10. The church will not be open March 13.

For the first time, voters can will be allowed to vote at any of the designated polling sites on election day.

Additional polling sites are:

Avilla Community Center at 13383 Congo-Ferndale Road.

Central Arkansas Church of Christ at 8220 Arkansas 5 N.

First Southern Baptist Church at 604 South Reynolds Road.

Centerpoint Church at 20383 Interstate 30.

Grace Church at 4220 Arkansas 5 North.

Paron Cafetorium at 22265 Highway 9.

Salem United Methodist Church at 1647 Salem Road.

Sardis United Methodist Church at 10715 West Sardis Road.

Vimy Ridge Immanuel Baptist Church at 12214 Germania Road.

Woodland Hills Water Department at 15250 Highway 111.