Early voting continues strong in Nov. 8 general election

Monday’s record-breaking number of Saline County voters for a single day in the early voting process was exceeded on Tuesday, County Clerk Doug Curtis reported today.

The total who voted Tuesday in the Nov. 8 general election came to 3,158, the clerk noted. On Monday, the total had been 3,119.

“As good as it was the day before, Tuesday was awesome,” Curtis said.

“People are excited that they’re finally getting to vote. I think they’re just really tired of all the negative campaigning, which has aggravated them.

“When they come in here, it’s very pleasant,” he added, “and they’re happy.”

Broken down by individual sites, the totals Tuesday were: Vote Here Center in Benton, 1,385; Grace Church in Bryant, 1,010; Bank of the Ozarks in Hot Springs Village, 530; and East Union

Bank in the East End Community, 233.

Early voting is continuing this week at all of those locations.

In Benton, the hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

At Grace Church the hours today are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29.

At Bank of the Ozarks the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29.

At East Union Baptist Church, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

All of the early voting sites will close after Saturday, Nov. 5, except for Benton, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

On Election Day, the Benton center and Grace Church will serve as regular polling sites along with other precincts and will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.