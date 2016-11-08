Election Day 2016: Early voting ends

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the final voter cast his ballot in the early voting process for today's general election, a total of 33,286 had voted in Saline County.

Voting in this county has been conducted at four sites since early voting got underway Oct. 24.

Those sites have included the Vote Here Center in Benton; Grace Church in Bryant; Bank of the Ozarks in Hot Springs Village; and East Union Baptist Church in the East End Community.

County Clerk Doug Curtis' office reported that 1,848 voted Monday at the Benton Vote Here Center, which was the only site open for early voting on the final day.

The center and regular polling sites have been open today since 7:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing returns from today's historic election in which a new president will be elected will be available to the public in breaking news format, Curtis said.

"For the first time in Saline County general election history, we will be posting live updates of the Saline County results via Facebook and Twitter," he said. "Our Facebook and Twitter accounts are @DougCurtisAR.

"We will post results starting around 7:30 p.m., once the polls close," he said.

"We will also be posting the full results on our website, www.elecprep.net, via the 'Election Results' tab," Curtis added.

He noted that Voterview.org is up and fully operational. "Saline County voters can visit this online website to view their voting site today and even view their sample ballot."

He said electronic poll books are being used to check in voters. "The tablets are known as 'Express Poll" and speak true to their name. Unlike the paper check-in books, these tablets make checking in quick and easy for both the poll worker and the voter.

"We are using these Express Poll books at every voting site today," Curtis noted.

"For the location of Election Day voting sites, please visit our website, www.elecprep.net, under "voter information" and "election notices," Curtis added.

Paper ballots are being used for Election Day, provisional and absentee, Curtis said. "All early voting was conducted electronically."

"For any other questions, please contact us at 501-303-5630," he said.