Escapee arrested after leaving work detail

According to Saline County authorities, the escapee who left a work detail earlier today is back in custody.

Joseph Smith, 25, was working near the Saline County Detention Center when he left the site, according to Lt. Jeff Silk,spokesman for SCSO.

At the time, he was wearing an orange jumpsuit and was last seen in the Ralph Bunche Community.

Smith was arrested Nov. 23 for failure to appear.

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.