Escapee caught by U.S. Marshals

A man who escaped from Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas in Benton on Feb. 5 was located by U.S. Marshals Wednesday.

Courtney Zyronne Johnson, 20, of North Little Rock had been an inmate in the Lonoke County Detention Center for charges of aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of property. He received a court order from a judge in Lonoke County to be transferred to a mental health facility in Benton.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 5, Johnson reportedly jumped a fence at the facility with assistance from another person being treated at the facility.

The person who helped in the escape is facing a Class C felony charge of assisting in the escape.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshal with the Eastern Fugitive Task Force arrested Maumelle. In connection with his escape, Johnson faces a felony charge of second-degree escape. He also faces two charges of robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of probation revocation for incidents taking place in Little Rock, Pulaski County, Cabot and Saline County.

Detectives are still investigating and additional charges could be forthcoming.