The Everett Difference: Local dealership takes nation’s top honors

Everett Buick-GMC of Saline County has made automotive history by becoming the overall General Motors dealer in the nation, the first time ever for a Buick GMC dealer to claim the overall top sales position.

In doing so, the dealership outsold all other GM dealers, including Chevrolet.

The awards denoting the honors were presented in a banquet Thursday night.

Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick GMC Global Sales and Marketing, presented the awards to the Everett family.

It was noted at the event that it marked an unprecedented seventh year in a row that Everett has been the No. 1 selling Buick-GMC dealer in the nation.

“We were so honored to have Mr. Aldred come to Arkansas to present the award in person,” said Dwight Everett, who owns the dealership with his wife, Susie.

“These honors made automotive history,” he said.

“These two awards are an accomplishment that all of our employees can be proud of, and we’re grateful to each of them for all of their hard work that helped get us here,” he said.

Everett said the high-ranking leaders of the industry find it remarkable — and cannot understand why or how— that a company in a small populated area can outsell firms in areas like Detroit and California … “

“We try to explain that we have such loyal supporters here,” said Chad Hendrix, the Everetts’ son-in-law, who is also part owner of the company.

“We have our wonderful new building that we opened this year and we’re located on a 28-acre site,” he said.

“We have 180 employees who are dedicated to the company and our family,” he said.

“And our employees provide excellent service to our customers,” he added,

From the dealership’s beginning days, Susie Everett stressed that the company planned to “give back” to the community that has contributed to the family’s success.

They have kept this promise, donating to numerous causes and fundraisers.

“There have been lots of long hours … but we want this business to continue to succeed for our kids, our grandkids and for the community,” Hendrix said.

“We’re proud of everything we’ve done,” he added.

And on a lighter note, he added: “Don’t forget that we have other advantage. We have Bo,” the Everett family’s white schnauzer which serves as a special ambassador for the business.