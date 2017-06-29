Everett set for enshrinement in softball Hall of Fame

One of Saline County’s most successful business owners soon will receive another high honor, but in a totally different field — softball.

Dwight Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC in Benton, is slated to be inducted into the Arkansas Men’s Softball Hall of Fame on Friday during the Busch Softball Classic at the Sherwood Softball Complex. Ceremonies will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

“You are very appreciative and humbled by being selected by the selection committee and your peers,” Everett said.

Everett played for two teams during his five-year career, spanning 1973 to 1977.

For the first two seasons, Everett manned left field for Phillips Home Builders in Benton before changing jerseys to join JC Goff Plumbing in North Little Rock.

See today's issue of The Saline Courier for full article.