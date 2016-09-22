Ex-BNPD officer arrested for DUI

A former Benton police officer was arrested recently and charged with DUI.

According to a report from the Benton Police Department, Chris Goss, 40, of Benton, was detained around 9:30 a.m. Friday, following a single-vehicle accident.

An officer was dispatched to the Interstate 30 north service road near Exit 116 around 6:15 a.m. where she found a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado sitting in a grassy area about 100 feet from the

roadway and about 15 to 20 feet from westbound traffic lanes.

The officer said she approached the vehicle and found the driver slumped over toward the center of the truck.

She stated in the report that she recognized the individual as Christopher Goss, having responded to previous calls. The report states the officer observed the man to be wearing a police-issued uniform.

While conducting an inventory of Goss' truck, officers found two prescription pill bottles in the center console, according to the report.

One was found to be 10/325 mg. hydrocodone (a narcotic pain medication); the other was 15 mg. meloxicam (an antiinflmatory medication). Both items were seized for evidence.

Also, Goss' uniform shirt and badge from the Fordyce Police Department were found inside the vehicle, along with his duty weapon, radio, body cam and remote and an additional firearm logged as a Glock 42 pistol.

Goss was fired from the Benton Police Department March 25, 2013.

In a termination letter received through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, it was determined that the cause for termination was a violation of Benton Police Department uniform standards and conduct; committing unsafe acts of endangering self or others; dishonesty or untruthfulness; and knowing, observing and obeying directives and policies, procedures and uniform standards of conduct.

In February 2013, Goss was lauded as a hero after reportedly saving an elderly woman from a burning home on Dec. 26, 2012.

Goss told his department and the Benton Fire Department that he was dispatched to the scene where family members of the bedridden woman told him where the victim was located.

Goss said he got down on his knees and crawled down a hallway to a rear bedroom to reach 88-year-old Jessie May Flowers. At that point he said he picked up the woman and carried her out a rear door of the home.

Goss also was named Benton's Employee of the Year in 2012.

He received the Law Enforcement Hero award during the 2013 Arkansas Heroes Celebration luncheon, but the award later was withdrawn.

