Ex-insurance agent arrested for fraud

Former insurance agent Jerad Brothers, of Benton, was arrested Tuesday for committing fraudulent insurance acts, according to Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady.

Casady said in a release that Brothers was taking checks from agencies and clients and converting the fund for his personal use.

The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Unit of The Arkansas Insurance Department.

Brothers' insurance license was revoked last year, according to Casady.

Casady added that anyone who has done business with Bothers and has concerns to please call 501-371-7767.