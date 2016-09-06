Fair parade on tap tonight in Downtown Benton

Approximately 100 entries are scheduled to be included in tonight’s annual Saline County Fair Parade.

Although the fairgrounds will be open today to accept exhibits and contest entries during the day, most people equate the parade with the start of the fair.

It is set for 6 p.m. in Downtown Benton and is based on the theme “Thrills, Squeals and Ferris Wheels.”

Tom Wallace, a member of the Fair Association’s Board of Directors, said Sgt. Justin Tittle, who is retired from the Benton Police Department, will serve as grand marshal, and Abby Matthews, a fifth-grader at Salem Elementary School, will be the junior grand marshal.

Wallace said the parade route will be identical to the route of past years, beginning on South Market Street, turning right onto East North Street, processing for one block and then turning right onto North Main Street. It will conclude on South Main Street,

Among the parade participants will be the winners in the recent Saline County Fair Queen Pageant.

Marching groups from several Saline County schools and various community organizations, including area churches, also will be participating.

Mollie Wright, another member of the fair association, reminded residents that the fair’s midway will be open following today’s parade. The first armband night will be taking place tonight, with the second occurring the Wednesday night, starting at 6.

She noted that there is no admission fee to enter the fairgrounds.

Activities at the fairgrounds will continue through Sept. 10.

For more scheduling information see today's issue of The Saline Courier.