Family asking for prayers for teen hurt in ATV wreck

Family and friends of a Bauxite Middle School student are asking community residents to pray for the boy’s recovery from injuries suffered in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Friday.

Gavan Harvill, 13, a member of the Bauxite Crusher football team, suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula and also has swelling of his brain as a result of the crash, said Melanie Stacy, a friend of the family.

Stacey’s son plays football with Gavan.

At this time, Gavan has been removed from a ventilator and is reported to be breathing on his own, but he is sedated to allow his body and brain to heal.

His family and friends are asking for prayers that “the swelling of his brain continues to subside and he wakes up the fun-loving boy that he was,” Stacy said.

Unlike previously reported, Gavan was not injured during an “end-of-season” party. He had attended the party, but the accident did not occur during the event. After the incident, he was transported via helicopter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he is receiving treatment. Doctors are unsure how long his recovery will take.

Those who would like to donate funds to assist Gavan’s family with medical-related expenses may do so at Dr. Cara Ballard’s office at Benton Family Clinic on West Carpenter Street, Stacy said.