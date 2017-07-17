Family of teen killed by police file federal suit

According to documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court, the family of Keagan Schweikle is suing the city of Benton, Benton Police Officer Kyle Ellison and Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane for the shooting death of Schweikle in October 2016.

According to the documents, the family is seeking $75,000 in the case.

The suit alleges the shooting death was a result of "wrongful and unconstitutional acts by the defendants."

The suit also states that the family is suing for the loss of Schweikle's life; funeral expenses; conscious pain, suffering and mental anguish of Schweikle prior to his death; and medical expenses attributed to the fatal injury the teen suffered, among other damages.

