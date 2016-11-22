FBC breaks record for shoe box donations

First Baptist Church in Benton is celebrating a major milestone.

Named an official drop-off location for the Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Christmas Child six years ago, First Baptist Church has been a local leader in getting the word out about the program and has continued to push area churches and individual residents to help in making a less fortunate child happier on Christmas Day.

This year, the church received more than 3,200 shoe boxes filled with toys and other items as donations to the cause.

“It means that more people are understanding the magnitude of this ministry and are wanting to be a part of it,” said Lisa Baldwin, local coordinator of the project.

“Every shoe box represents the gift of Christ. To realize that people want to share this all around the world is very heartwarming. It shows that there is a lot more hope for the world than you might think.”

The church’s previous high for donations reached 2,675, set in 2015.

The program was founded in the early 1980s in England and has now grown to a worldwide operation that provides gifts to more than 11 million boys and girls ages 2 to 14.

Baldwin said the biggest rise in donations this year has been thanks to the addition of more area churches getting involved with the ministry.

“We have seen a large number of individuals and families step up on their own, and that is great, but I would say we have seen more church groups within their church coming out this year,” Baldwin said.

See today's edition of The Saline Courier for the full article.