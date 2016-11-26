FINAL CHAPTER: Bryant's Cinderella story comes to a close

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets brought their Cinderella story into Charging Wildcats Stadium in North Little Rock on Friday as they squared off in their first 7A semifinal.

After making history in Round 2 with an upset win over Springdale Har-Ber, the Hornets knew their hands would be full with the Wildcats, and they were as NLR defeated Bryant 46-13.

“They are bigger, stronger and faster than we are and I said that last time we played them,” said Head Coach Buck James. “We didn’t come out and play very well, but they had a lot to do with that. My hat’s off to those guys.

“They changed their football team from last year to this year. There is no comparison. We are young and inexperienced and we didn’t make some plays, but heck, those guys average nearly 10 yards a carry and we didn’t slow them down and we have a good defense.

“That says a lot about what (NLR) is able to do because nobody else has done that to us.”

The Hornets had a number of missed opportunities in the first half and some big plays that went against them, including a Ren Hefely fumble picked up and returned 50 yards for a score by the Wildcats’ Devin Pitts with 8:45 left in the opening half.

Still with nearly four minutes to tick in the half, senior punter Hayden Ray had a punt blocked by Zavion Moore and recovered and returned by Jayvin Johnson to steal any momentum Bryant may have had left.

One bright spot for Bryant, however, was Ray who knocked through a 38-yard field goal with 1:30 left in the first quarter to set a new state record for most field goals in a single season.

He would have a second successful boot in the second half to stall the start mark at 19.

“He has been everything we have asked of him,” James said. “He is the best kicker I have ever had and arguably one of the best kickers in the state.

“He has done it for us all year long. He is a hard worker and a great kid. He will be an excellent college kicker if someone gives him a shot. He is a self-made guy and he is a better person than all of those things. That says a lot of him as a kicker.”

