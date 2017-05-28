FINAL CHAPTER: Taylors close book on storied teaching careers

When the current school term ends following Memorial Day, a big part of Harmony Grove’s history will go with it.

Earlier this year, two of the school district’s longest-serving educators announced they would be turning over the reins to new successors as they head for the East Coast and retirement.

“It will really hit home on the first day of school when I know everyone is coming back and I am not here,” said Lisa Taylor, head choral director for the district.

“I think we will look back on this fondly and not like we are missing out,” added Kevin Taylor, Harmony Grove Middle School principal and former head band director.

Kevin and Lisa Taylor have literally built the Harmony Grove music department from the ground up.

In 1985, Kevin single-handedly started the program and it wasn’t until 1998 that Lisa left her roots at Bryant High School to become part-time choral director under Kevin, who had filled both head band and choral director slots for 13 years.

“There was nothing,” Kevin said in a previous conversation. “We had an old bus garage and it only had three walls. There was just an open place where they would drive buses in a work on them. After they hired me, they made that into a wall.”

Lisa would take over as full-time director in 1999.

Now completing his 33rd year with the district, Kevin and Lisa said it is time to start thinking about themselves.

“It just comes to a point where you have to say we have given all of these years and it has always been about the kids and the program and the school” Kevin said. “But it has always been about them. No matter how selfish we may feel, it is time to think about us and what’s best for us.”

The Taylor’s daughter, Emilia Lamb, and their grandson, Bryce Hudson, moved to North Carolina about two years ago.

Having missed crucial moments in both of their lives, Kevin and Lisa decided it would be best to part ways with Arkansas and begin a new chapter on the East Coast with their family.

“We will be able to have our grandson’s first day of school and we will be able to be there this time,” Kevin said. “I don’t want to miss another soccer game. I don’t want to miss another school program. I don’t want to miss another Saturday of ‘Lets go have ice cream.’ I don’t want to miss that.

“(Bryce) is already 8 years old and there is not going to be many more years before it is not real cool to be hanging out with MeMe and Grumpy. But right now, we have hung the moon and we want to take advantage of that as long as we can.”

Following the 2014 school term, Kevin took a big step in his career, leaving the music department for an administrative role as middle school principal.

“That has been the hardest decision for me,” Kevin said. “Lisa and I got to see each other during the day and now I never get to see her anymore at school, so I am looking forward to that, too.”

Of course, making the decision was tough, but Kevin said it had to be made due to the fact he was losing his hearing.

After more than 30 years of teaching music, Kevin began to lose his hearing at a rapid pace, now being forced to wear hearing aids in both ears.

“Where do you stop?” Kevin said. “It is not like there is ever an ending point.”

Lisa added that a number of underclassmen pleaded that she would stay one more year when they would become seniors.

“Then a 10th-grader would say, ‘Stay two more years when I graduate,’” Lisa said. “There are always going to be new kids coming in wanting us to stay.”

Since Emilia and Bryce made the move, the Taylors have spent countless hours driving to North Carolina to visit.

“Driving back and forth out there and coming back and having to drop Bryce off is hard,” Kevin said. “We have spent some miserable times on the road just saying ‘We can’t keep doing this.’

“It all boiled down to ‘What’s keeping us here?’ The love for what we do, of course, and our jobs and our home, but we can sell a house and find a job. We can’t get those year’s back with our grandson.”

Both Kevin and Lisa have become highly decorated educators during their tenure at Harmony Grove.

Kevin earned his National Board Certification in 2003, becoming one of the first in the state to certify in instrumental music. He also was among the first to renew his certification in 2012 and holds this prestigious master teacher distinction honor through 2023. Lisa is also a NBPTS certified teacher.

While their careers are over at Harmony Grove, the Taylors said they have filed paperwork in North Carolina to receive their teaching license at their new home.

Kevin and Lisa will make the trek to North Carolina today and will be about 10 minutes from their family when they get moved in.

“We are a package deal,” Kevin said. “We will be making music somewhere and will be forever.”