Five new businesses coming to Benton

Benton city officials recently announced five new businesses are coming to Benton.

Maurices, Sally Beauty Supply, SportClips, Avalon Nails and Sprint will be located in the Shoppes of Benton center which is currently under construction.

These stores will join Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Ulta, Rack Room Shoes, and Texas Roadhouse.

The 160,000-square-foot shopping center will be located on 23 acres at the Interstate 30 service road near Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.