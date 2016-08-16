Flashing red on school bus is warning to all drivers

The 2016-17 school year got underway Monday in all Saline County schools and this is an exciting time for Arkansas' students and their families. While academic achievement is a top priority, school officials say another matter is just as important: Student safety in and around school buses.

With this in mind, the Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Association of Pupil Transportation and Arkansas PTA have launched the fourth annual "Flashing Red. Kids Ahead." school bus safety campaign. The three-week campaign got underway Aug. 8 and continues until Aug. 26.

Danny Revis, director of the transportation department for the Benton School District, encourages drivers to respect this campaign.

“The effort reminds motorists of the important role they play in keeping our students safe,” Revis said. “With schools beginning a new year, we want to ask all motorists to exercise care and patience whenever they are near or around a school bus.”

Revis pointed out that in Arkansas, approximately 5,500 school buses transport around 250,000 students to and from school and school-related activities each school day. In the Benton district, nearly 1,500 ride school buses every day, he said.