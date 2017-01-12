Former officer sentenced to 5 years for sexual assault

A former Haskell police officer who pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault against a juvenile in November was sentenced to a 5-year prison term today.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Jason Barrett said the sentence includes an additional five years suspended.

Kyle Vaughn appeared before Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips this morning for a sentencing hearing.

During the hearing, the court heard a statement from the victim's mother, along with other testimony.

