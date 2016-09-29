Funeral arrangements set for former Miner McMahan

Funeral plans for Jorre McMahan, 26, of Warren, formerly of Bauxite, have been set.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hampton Public Schools gymnasium. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the gymnasium, with burial following at Oakland Cemetery in Monticello.

A celebration of life also is planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Temple Baptist Church in Little Rock.

McMahan collapsed around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday while working with the Hampton High School scout team during practice and never regained consciousness, according to Hampton Head Coach Wes Ables.

"He just collapsed on the field," Ables said. "It wasn't a go-to-the-knee-type thing and then sit down, I'm not feeling good. He didn't get a word out. He completely collapsed. There were no warning signs. It was instant."

McMahan was transported to the Ouachita County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m.

According to Ouachita County Coroner Sylvester Smith, autopsy results could be released as early as today.

McMahan was h

McMahan is the son of former Bauxite Mayor Johnny McMahan and Jan McMahan of Bauxite.

He was a three-year letterman for the Miners high school squad before taking his talents to the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he played for three years as a full back and tight end.

McMahan was an English major while minoring in coaching.

While at Bauxite, McMahan was named to the All-8-3A-Conference team in 2006 and 2007. He also excelled on the baseball diamond while in high school.

Legendary Miners Coach Jon Watson told The Saline Courier that McMahan was not only a great football mind, but a great person.

Watson coached for 20 years at Bauxite.

"I am just at a loss," Watson said. "Sometime we just don't understand things and this is one of them. A coach has a category that a lot of people don't have when you lose someone. You go from friends to distant relatives to loved ones and spouses, but coaches have a space in there for players, too.

"He was one of the most dedicated young men that I ever coached. He had a zest for life and loved to do so many different things. He called me more than any of my ex-players.

"We'd talk football. He didn't understand kids that weren't dedicated to their sport."

Watson said he would have to warn referees during games that McMahan was going to play until the whistle blew every time.

"We all talk about going until the whistle blows," Watson said. "Jorre was that old-school-type player that really went until the whistle blew. It looked like he was hitting after everyone else quit because he went until the whistle blew.

"I remember he blocked a kid out of the back of the end zone."

Ables said McMahan was was hired in May as the offensive and defensive lines coach at Hampton High School. He also was the head junior high coach and assistant softball coach at Hampton.

"He was everything you wanted in an assistant coach," Ables said. "He was hard-working and loyal and demanded a lot out of kids and expected a lot out of himself as well.

"He loved the game. No doubt about it. And he loved his kids that he had the chance to coach. We are going to miss him. He was a big part of our lives and our program and our community. Overall, a good guy on and off the field."

McMahan married his wife, Alexis, four months ago.

The Bulldogs did not have a team take the field in 2015, but are undefeated thus far in 2016 with a record of 4-0.

McMahan was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny McMahan III, who died in 1998 after collapsing on the playground at Benton Middle School. He was 12.

Johnny went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated, but never regained consciousness. He died four days later at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

Jorre McMahan is survived by his wife; his parents; and a sister, Jacie McMahan.