Gas leak forces evacuation of Haskell neighborhood

According to a number of sources, Arkansas 229 in Haskell was totally shutdown around 9 p.m. due to a gas leak.

Haskell Mayor Janie Lyman said 229 is partially open at this time, but that a neighborhood was evacuated for safety concerns.

The leak was allegedly caused after a car ran off the roadway and struck a gas line near Meadow Creek Drive and Hickory Grove Street.

More details will be reported as they become available.