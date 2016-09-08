Gas leak forces evacuation of Haskell neighborhood
By:
Josh Briggs
Thursday, September 8, 2016
HASKELL
According to a number of sources, Arkansas 229 in Haskell was totally shutdown around 9 p.m. due to a gas leak.
Haskell Mayor Janie Lyman said 229 is partially open at this time, but that a neighborhood was evacuated for safety concerns.
The leak was allegedly caused after a car ran off the roadway and struck a gas line near Meadow Creek Drive and Hickory Grove Street.
More details will be reported as they become available.
Category: