Getting with the program: Governor visits Benton, Bryant schools

Since beginning his tenure as governor, Asa Hutchinson has attempted to encourage students to enroll in computer science classes and to learn how to code. Monday, Hutchinson visited Saline County students at Benton and Bryant High Schools as part of his 2016 Computer Science Tour of Arkansas.

During the presentation, he spoke about the benefits of taking a computer course and jobs that are available in the technology field.

"You could be the next Bill Gates," he told the students.

Within the next 10 years, an expected 1 million jobs in the technology field will be unfilled. Many of the jobs have a starting salary of $60,000 a year, he mentioned.

"Technology is growing," he said. "The technology jobs are coming."

Hutchinson also told the students a story of his experience involving coding. After Sept. 11, 2001, Hutchinson was chosen to serve as the first undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security. In this position, he watched as computer programmers developed software to monitor what cargo and people were coming into the United States. "Coders helped protect our country after Sept. 11," he said.

For more information, see Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.