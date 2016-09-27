Glen Rose announces 2016-17 homecoming court

Glen Rose High School recently announced plans for its 2016-17 homecoming week.

This year's festivities will begin at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 7 with the annual daytime ceremony at Glen Rose Sports Arena.

The formal ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 that night at Beaver Stadium prior to the Beavers taking on Bismarck in Week 6. Kickoff for the football game is set for 7 p.m.

This year's royalty court includes junior band maid, Fallon McGohan; junior dance maid, Elise Santoff; junior cheerleading maid, Haley Cazort; seventh-grade maid, Maycee Clark; eighth-grade maids, Kaylee Stafford and Love Doddridge; freshman maid Jacie Jackson; junior high princess, Rachel LeQuieu; queen, Tori Cooper; senior high princess, Danielle Williams; senior maid, Christian Cooper; junior maid, Abby Raper; sophomore maid, Alli Selph; senior cheerleading maid, Cassidy Petersen; senior dance maid, Delilah Ward; and senior band maid, Alexxis Anderson.