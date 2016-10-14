Gold medalist tabbed for Bryant banquet

A true legend will be on tap Saturday in Bryant.

Olympic gold medalist and global softball icon Jennie Finch, 36, is slated as the featured guest speaker for the city’s Softball Association’s Dinner With Champions banquet.

Also, Finch holds the NCAA Division-I record for more consecutive wins as a pitcher in a career with 60 while attending Arizona.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at The Center at Bishop Park and all softball and Olympics fans are invited to attend.

State Rep. Julie Mayberry, of East End will emcee the banquet and tickets are still available at $25 each.

Tickets also may be purchased online at www.arkansas-softball.com or from and Bryant High School softball athlete. Also, tickets are available by calling 501-765-5250 or can be purchased at the door.