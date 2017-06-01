Groundbreaking ceremony set for new Roller funeral home

Roller Funeral Homes soon will be expanding its business in Saline County.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Roller officials plan to break ground on a new facility to be located at 6700 Alcoa Road in Benton near the intersection of Boone Road.

The new facility, Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, will be approximately 12,000 square feet and feature a covered porte cochere, an apartment, a state-of-the-art preparation room, a garden room for families to come and relax and a versatile area for remembrance.

“Most importantly, Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home will be staffed by the finest funeral professionals in the state of Arkansas,” said Renata Jenkins Byler, third-generation owner of Roller Funeral Homes.

Roller first made its way to Saline County in 1996 with the purchase of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home.

“It takes a special person to excel in the funeral profession,” Byler said. “People who are happy and thrive in this line of work find that it’s more than a job ... it’s a calling.”

CDI Contractors will oversee construction duties for the new project, which is expected to be completed in 230 days, according to Justin Lowery, spokesman for Roller Funeral Homes.

Lowery added that the current Roller-Ballard staff in Benton will be used at both facilities in some capacity.

Karen Carter, longtime Roller-Ballard employee, said she is looking forward to the new addition.

“Being with the chamber of commerce for both Benton and Bryant for many years, I’ve attended many ribbon-cuttings,” Carter said. “I will be so excited to be on the other side of this event, hosting one for the first time.”

Byler added that she wants families to know that the new facility is theirs.

“You have been asking and we are proud to provide this new facility that is spacious, multi-functional and modern in design,” Byler said.

Roller Funeral Homes traces its history back to 1940 when founders Denver and Christine Roller purchased their first funeral home in Mountain Home.