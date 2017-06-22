Groundbreaking date set for farmers market

An official groundbreaking date has been set for the City of Benton Farmers Market. According to Benton Mayor David Mattingly, a 10 a.m. ceremony is planned for Tuesday, June 27.

The approved farmers market will be located adjacent to the Southwest Trail mural on River Street in Downtown Benton.

Mattingly recently gave insight into the market's plans.

"I am so pleased at the response that we have had from the businesses, and I never thought it would be this strong of a response," Mattingly said. "I think it says a lot about Benton. We have now raised approximately $370,000 and what that says is that we are currently looking at about a $400,000 cost to build the farmers market.