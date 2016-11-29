Habitat ReStore manager retiring; celebration set Friday at noon

Cora Halvorson is retiring this week as ReStore manager for Habitat for Humanity of Saline County.

Customers and other friends are invited to stop by the ReStore and celebrate with her from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Her replacement has not been named.

Halvorson has been with Habitat since September 2012.

Before coming to Benton, she worked in retail during a 33-year affiliation with Wonder Bread.

She became acquainted with Habitat initially as a volunteer, then quickly moved into the role of Habitat employee.

She says she’s thoroughly enjoyed the job, particularly the friendships she developed with volunteers, customers and other employees.

“I’m ready to take it easy for a while,” Halvorson said, “but I’ll miss my customers. We have the best customers in the state.

“Habitat also has the best volunteers,” she added. “We couldn’t do what we do without them, and I will miss them greatly.”

Halvorson says she plans to return to the role of volunteer.

“I appreciate the way that Benton has welcomed me,” she said. “I love the friendliness of the people I’ve met here and the hometown atmosphere. They treat you like family .”

