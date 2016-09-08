Halloween Shop opens doors today in Benton

From vampire fangs to spider webs and many things in between, the Halloween Shop of Benton is getting ready to provide the costumes and accessories needed to depict favorite seasonal characters and scenes.

The proprietor, Megan Long-Thompson, is in her eighth year of running the shop, which is located on Salem Road.

Today is opening day at the business. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

A special event, with extended hours, is scheduled Oct. 1 to kick off the Halloween season.

See the complete article in today's issue of The Saline Courier.