HAPPY PLACE: ‘Shoe Tree’ much more than leather and laces

During a meeting on Thursday evening, Connie Freeman-Hinson became emotional as Saline County Judge Jeff Arey said that the “Shoe Tree” in the Sardis community will be cut down in the coming weeks.

The tree is dead and has become a safety hazard for people who live and travel near it, Arey said during the question-and-answer session held at the Sardis Community Center.

For Connie, the tree is not only a landmark for the community, it also is the place where her and her husband, Joe, exchanged their vows. Sadly, Joe died in February 2011 due to complications from a stroke.

“He was a great guy,” Connie said.

Connie met Joe in 2004 through a cousin. After Connie’s cousin, who worked with Joe, talked about her, Joe came to Connie’s home to meet her and they became inseparable.

After dating for two years, the couple were married. On April 28, 2006, Joe told Connie that they had an appointment to wed at the Saline County Courthouse.

To her surprise, Joe had a different plan.

While driving to the ceremony, instead of turning right toward Benton, the couple turned left. She then saw Justice of the Peace J.R. Walters carrying his Bible.

“I’m fixing to marry you under the ‘Shoe Tree,’” Joe told her.

Connie describes her wedding as “a great day” and “the sweetest thing in the world.”

Joe decided the “Shoe Tree” was a great place for a wedding because it was unique.

“Nobody had ever done it before,” she said.

During the ceremony, the couple was joined by Marie Stubbs, Connie’s best friend, Connie’s daughter, Kelly Page, and granddaughter, Rayea Marie Page.

At the time, a convenience store near the tree was open for business, so people who were at the store stood outside to watch the ceremony. When the couple said “I do” and shared a kiss, the nearby people rang out cheers of joy.

The couple wore denim shirts and jeans, and Connie held her granddaughter’s blanket as her “something borrowed” item.

Connie also made the flower arrangements for the ceremony.

Walters had to stop the ceremony twice, so that dump trucks could drive by, Connie said with a laugh.

After the ceremony, Connie and Joe each took off one of their shoes, tied them together and threw them into the tree.

The couple did not have any children together, but both had children from previous relationships. The Hinsons also cared for Connie’s granddaughter, Rayea Marie Page, 13.

“If she could have lived in her PaPaw’s pocket, she would,” Hinson said.

The couple’s additional grandchildren are Corey Clay, 14, Gauge Clay, 10, and Jaxon Page, 7.

Hinson said the tree always will be special to her.

“It has a special place in my heart,” Connie said. “There is going to be a big vacancy (where the tree is located now).”

She added that she is happy that even though the tree has to be cut down that there are plans for the community to create something to remember to unique landmark.

During the community meeting on Thursday, a committee of five residents was formed to create a proposal regarding the future of the tree. Arey tasked the committee with deciding what to do with the shoes, the dead tree and where to plant a new tree that is being donated by the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Arey’s requirements for the proposal are that the plan be “reasonable,” and not create an unsafe environment. He also requires that if there are any costs associated with the proposal that funds be collected through donations and any ongoing maintenance be provided by volunteers in the community. Arey stated that he would like the committee’s proposal by the middle of next week.

Members of the committee include Chuck Sanders, who owns the property where the tree is located; Kathy Crone, John Cohen, Mel Kirby and Brenda Seal.

One member of the committee, Kathy Crone, suggested that a tree carver create something using some of the wood left from the dead tree. She stated that she wanted something carved from the bottom portion of the oak, but Greg Rooney, a certified arborist who attended the meeting, said that the bottom of the tree has rotted, and that he does not believe there will be any usable wood remaining.

Other committee members and residents in attendance suggested carving something from the wood in a higher portion of the tree. The creation can then be placed in another area within the community.

Cohen informed everyone that there is a tree carver who lives in Sardis who expressed interest in the project.