Harbor Freight Tools store to open in Benton

Harbor Freight Tools is scheduled to open in Benton on Military Road.

Jessica Teague, an administrative assistant in the Benton Community Development Department, told The Saline Courier that the business currently has a permit to put a sign on the building and is remodeling the former location of Hibbett Sports at 1504 Military Road.

She was unsure of when the business would be open.

The company is also currently taking applications on their website for a logistics and sales manager for the new Benton store.

According to the job descriptions, "At Harbor Freight, we deliver the quality tools and affordable prices that hard-working Americans need to build, fix and create. We all work together to help them get the job done and make ends meet. We're also equally committed to doing the right thing and giving back to the communities that we serve. "Harbor Freight Tools is different, we’re not your typical retailer, we are a large company with a start-up feel that provides a collegial and collaborative environment dedicated to high achievement. We are committed to support and promote people based on their relative contribution, skill setand accomplishments and firmly believe in generous pay for performance compensation and building long-term careers. "We're a 40-year-old, $4 billion company - on pace to $8 billion in the next few years. We have over 750 stores nationwide and are opening a new one every three days."