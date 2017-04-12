Hardin perfect, Bauxite sweeps DH

The Bauxite Lady Miners continued their winning ways Tuesday taking a pair of 15-0 shutouts in a doubleheader sweep over the Robinson Lady Senators in Bauxite. The Lady Miners up their undefeated record to 20-0 and are currently ranked No. 2 in the state by maxpreps.com.

Junior ace pitcher Bailey Buffington got the day off as Bree Hardin took over in the circle and didn’t disappoint, throwing a perfect game against Robinson with three strikeouts in the three-inning win in the first game, and giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings in the second as Kortnie Suggs gave up a hit and struck out one in her only inning of work.