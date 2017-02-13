Harmony Grove officially announces new superintendent

In its monthly meeting, the Harmony Grove School Board announced tonight that Heath Bennett, of White Hall, will be its new superintendent.

Bennett is currently an assistant superintendent in the White Hall School District and will begin working for Harmony Grove as early as June 15.

He will fill the vacancy left by 43-year veteran Daniel Henley, who announced in September that he will be retiring.

"The board has worked very hard on this decision," Henley said.

