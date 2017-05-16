Harmony Grove set to graduate one of its largest classes

Tonight, more than 80 Harmony Grove seniors will end their high school careers when they receive diplomas at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

The ceremony is planned to begin at 7 p.m.

The class also will be one of the largest to ever come through Harmony Grove, according to Chad Withers, high school principal.

“They earned more than $1 million in scholarships, which is great,” Withers said. “This is going to be one of our largest classes and next year we will be up around 115 graduates.”

This year’s class also shares a special bond, having been in kindergarten when a devastating tornado struck the campus.

Many of the now-seniors were forced to miss their field trip to the pumpkin patch due to the severe weather that year, but celebrated the quest 13 years later with a voyage to Family Farm in Malvern last fall.

Withers added that many of the seniors will be enrolled in college come August.

“A lot of the seniors are going to college and have taken concurrent credit courses,” Withers said. “It has really paid off because a lot of them have really earned some good scholarship money.”

Withers also stated that this senior class has grown up with the times of change, witnessing a lot of new things come to Harmony Grove, such as a middle school, junior high school and football and soccer programs.