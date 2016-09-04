Harmony Grove Week 2 kickoff pushed back 30 minutes

When the Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-0) travel to Fountain Lake (1-0) Friday for Week 2 the kickoff will be slightly later.

According to Cardinals Athletic Director Ricky Mooney, kickoff will occur at 7:30 p.m., a half hour later than originally scheduled.

The Cardinals opened the season Sept. 1 with a blowout 49-17 victory over Daryl Patton and the Bauxite Miners (0-1) in the first Saline River Showdown at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

The meeting was the first between first-year Harmony Grove Head Coach Paul Calley and Patton since both joined smaller schools earlier this year after more than a decade in 7A.

The victory was the first for Calley over his best friend, aside from a scrimmage match years ago while at the helm of the Bryant Hornets.

Patton signed on as Head Miner earlier this year following a 13-year career at Fayetteville where he lead the Purple Dogs to six state title games, winning four, including the 2015 crown.

Calley began work at Harmony Grove in January, taking over for the late legendary Jimmy "Red" Parker after 13 years at Bryant. Calley won more than 100 games while leading Big Blue, but never captured a state title.

Calley took over the Hornets following the departure of Patton, who also is a Bryant High School graduate and former player.

