Have you assessed? Today final chance to avoid penalty

Today is the final chance to assess all personal property in order to avoid paying a 10-percent penalty.

Arkansas law requires all resident drivers to assess vehicles, pay property taxes and possess a current insurance before vehicle registration can be renewed.

Assessing in a timely manner can save individuals time and cash. Also, renewals can be processed through www.arstar.com.

The Arkansas Streamline Auto Renewal System is convenient for motorists to renew their vehicle online in minutes, however, personal property must first be assessed, which also can be completed online at www.countyservice.net/assess.

Final day to pay taxes is set for Oct. 15.