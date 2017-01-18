Helen Keller visit sparks theatre production number of years later

Many people residing in Benton are unaware that the late Helen Keller visited this city a number of years ago.

Interest in Keller’s life was sparked recently when the Royal Players chose a play about her life for the 2016-17 season. That play, “The Miracle Worker,” will be presented Feb. 16-19 and Feb. 23-26 at The Royal Theatre at 111 S. Market St. in Downtown Benton.

A framed account of a letter Keller wrote to a young Benton boy and a photograph of Keller are on display at the Gann Museum.

