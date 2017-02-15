HG dedicates board room to former member

The Harmony Grove School Board paid tribute to a former members during its monthly meeting Monday.

Superintendent Daniel Henley announced that the board unanimously had voted to dedicate the board room to Norman Caldwell, who died last year.

Caldwell served on the board for three decades, attending more than 300 meetings with Henley.

“I considered Norman a very good friend,” Henley told the Caldwell family as he fought back emotion. “He came on the board when I was still high school principal. I sat down many times and thought about what I wanted to say tonight and every time I had so many memories of Norman.

“I think if you could look up in the dictionary an ‘excellent and great board member,’ there probably would be a picture of Norman. He was just about a perfect board member. We worked together for 30 years and I can’t remember a disagreement that we ever had.”

Henley added that all Caldwell wanted was “to make this school as good as it could be.”

“He never had an agenda and he never had anything outside what was best for Harmony Grove,” Henley said. “He loved this school. For a man to donate 30 years of his life to a school, he has to have deep feelings for it.”

For the full article, including other discussion from the meeting, see today's Saline Courier.