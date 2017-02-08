HG nips Fountain Lake on road

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals traveled to Fountain Lake and edged the Lady Cobras 40-39 at Irvin J. Bass Gymnasium. The Cardinals now improve to 12-11, 7-6 in blended conference action on the season.

Head Coach Christ Smith said, “We showed a lot of heart there at the end,” he said. “I was really proud of them, thought we played well.”

Senior Night for the Cobras, Harmony Grove got off to an early lead in the first quarter scoring first with a shot by sophomore Kylie Moore. The Cardinals led the Cobras 13-8 after the first quarter.

The Cobras took over the lead in the second quarter after going on a 11-point run to turn the score 19-13 midway through the second. Fountain Lake continued to lead 25-19 going into the half.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 56, HARMONY GROVE 37

The Fountain Lake Cobras men’s basketball team hosted the Harmony Grove Cardinals at home at Irvin J. Bass Gymnasium. The Cobras beat the Cardinals 56-37 as the Cardinals drop to 4-19, 1-11 on the season.

Head Coach Jeff Hogue said, “It wasn’t pretty but we struggled to make shots tonight. We were playing from behind pretty early so we kind of had to change our game plan a little bit. Hopefully on Friday our shots will fall.

“I’m proud of them, they played hard we’ve just got to stay after it. That’s one thing, our senior leadership it’s been really good. They haven’t let the circumstances of the season determine what our motivation is out here on the court, you know they’ve continued to make those guys play hard. So really proud of my leaders.”