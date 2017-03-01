Highway construction taking toll on local business

It is no secret that construction crews are in full swing on U.S. 70, converting the 18-mile stretch of highway between Benton and Hot Springs to five lanes.

However, what may be unknown to some is the toll the project is taking on area businesses.

“It has got sales down about 30 percent over last year,” said Nick Warford, owner of the Kream Kastle in Saline County.

The project is expected to conclude in August 2018.

After a number of fatal accidents occurring on the stretch of highway in the past several years, including the son of former Hot Springs Mayor Ruth Carney, state officials agreed to widen the road in hopes of making it safer for motorists.

The project also includes straightening blind curves throughout the stretch of highway.

The Kream Kastle has been in the Warford family since 1963.

“The business has steadily grown year over year over year,” Warford said. “Pretty weather affects the business here and we have had a long stretch of nice weather this winter, but we haven’t got to enjoy the rewards of that.”

During the spring and summer, motorists heading to and from the lakes of Hot Springs visit the restaurant, something Warford hopes continues this year even with the construction.

“I hope they continue to use this road,” Warford said. “Without a doubt, we are seasonal here with Magic Springs and Mid-America Museum.

“I have got people that eat here weekly. I have got a lot of regulars that are probably now going through Malvern or whatever other route.”

